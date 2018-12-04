Listeners of Denver's 24/7 Christmas music station overwhelmingly voted to keep the now-controversial song, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" on the radio.
Jim Lawson, program director for KOSI 101.1, e-mailed a screenshot of the online poll to 9NEWS Tuesday afternoon showing that 95 percent of the 15,221 people who voted wanted the station to keep playing the song.
Lawson announced in a press release that the song has been placed back into the station's daily rotation.
In an e-mail on Monday, Lawson told 9NEWS the station had received a "significant amount" of complaints about the song.
So, he said the station decided the leave it up to listeners.