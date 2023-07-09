If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to [email protected] at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.

Sunday

Lowrider Show and Shine — Lowriders, vendors, music, free general admission to Museum and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver; tinyurl.com/yxbt35rn.

“A Tribute to Women of Broadway” — With Vintage Theatre, 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, Sedalia, $61.50-$68.50. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.

Adult Lemonade Stand and Live Music — Adult lemonade stand with Skratch Bastid & Bear Creek Distillery at 2 p.m., with Luxpop performing at 6:30 p.m., Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver; nmbr38.com/calendar.

Stocks — With Fiction & Orca the Band, 4 p.m., Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, $14. Tickets: larimerlounge.com.

Summer Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., The Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/434h795b.

Denver Municipal Band — With Tien Hsiah, 4-8 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, Denver. Tickets: levittdenver.org.

Chris Daniels and the Kings — With Freddi Gowdy, 6-8 p.m., City Park, Denver; cityparkjazz.org/2023-concert-calendar.

Fall Out Boy — With Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, Daisy Grenade, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $41 and up. Tickets: axs.com.

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 4 & Symphonic Dances — 6:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, $18-$75. Tickets: chautauqua.com.

Cloud Nothings — 7 p.m., Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver, $20-$28. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3crrjte8.

Megatheria — With Riff Dealer & Vandhali, 7 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $12. Tickets: lost-lake.com.

Ricardo Arjona — 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, $62.99 and up. Tickets: axs.com.

Sparks — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, $39.50-$79.50. Tickets: axs.com.

Fox Royal — 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern, 3242 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $15. Tickets: goosetowntavern.com.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE DENVER GAZETTE