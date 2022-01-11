If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability. Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Tuesday
Free Day — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver. Tickets required: denverartmuseum.org.
Author Leah Angstman to Speak About and Sign Her New Book — “Our Front the Following Sea,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, $5. Registration required: boulderdowntown.com/events.
Sipping N’ Painting Hampden — “Winter Bridge,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting Hampden, 6300 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, $35. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghampden.com.
Spanish Tapas Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, Denver, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
Faculty Tuesdays — With Thompson Jazz Studies Faculty, 7:30 p.m., Grusin Music Hall, Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Boulder, pay what you can. Online streaming available; cupresents.org.
Thick Skin — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $14. Tickets required: comedyworks.com.
“Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” Exhibit — Through June 30, Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
