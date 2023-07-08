If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to [email protected] at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.

Saturday

Troutfest Colorado — Vendors, casting areas, fly-tying, youth activities and more, noon-6 p.m., Coors Field, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3f9ej63s.

Jenny Shawhan — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Place, Denver; woodiefisher.com/event/live-music.

VCTRE — With Knetica & Nestra, 1 p.m., X Denver, Denver, $25-$45. Tickets: thedeep.riverbeats.life.

Braxton — With Tasba, Ellechemist & the Patio Stage, 6:30 p.m., Cervantes’ Other Side, 2635 Welton St., Denver, $15. Tickets: cervantesmasterpiece.com.

Splifftet — 7 p.m., Orchid Denver, Denver, $20. Tickets: orchiddenver.com/events.

Over Time — 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall, Denver, $12. Tickets: tinyurl.com/f5b7fvr7.

A Midsummer’s Night Jam — With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, Denver. Tickets: levittdenver.org.

Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets — 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $40-$75. Tickets: denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

SpiritBear — With Zeta June & Massimoto Macchiato, 8 p.m., Herman’s Hideaway, Denver, $15 and up. Tickets: hermanshideaway.com.

Illuzia and DragonWolf Circus Theater presents: Tao — Musical performances by Govinda and Bloomurian, 8 p.m., The Oriental Theater, Denver, $39 and up. Tickets: theorientaltheater.com.

Break Signals — 8 p.m., Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver; nmbr38.com/calendar.

Mile High Soul Club — 9 p.m., HQ, Denver, $10-$60. Tickets: hqdenver.com.

Juan Wauters — With Los Narwhals, Flora de la Luna & Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club, 9 p.m., Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver, $15-$18. Tickets: hi-dive.com.

Saturday-Sunday

Urban Market — Denver’s premier open air marketplace, Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

Fine Art Street Festival — Local and national artists and crafters, Twenty Ninth Street, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette