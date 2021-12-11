If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.
Saturday
Young Chef: Christmas Cookie Decorating Cooking Class — For ages 9 and older with a parent, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, Denver, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $60. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
Wanda Sykes — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.
Turkuaz & Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95. Tickets required: axs.com.
Prof — With J. Plaza, Andrew Thomas, Willie Wonka, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22-$25. Tickets required: axs.com.
Klezfest — Celebration of Jewish music and heritage, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Café, 2199 California St., Denver, $25. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/Klezfest2021.
Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — With Glen Phillips, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$35. Tickets required: axs.com.
El Ten Eleven — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20. Tickets required: axs.com.
Saturday-Dec. 23
“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$38. Tickets required: lakewood.org/tickets.
Saturday-April 3
“The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver. Go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
