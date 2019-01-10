WASHINGTON • Challenging President Donald Trump to make good on his pledge to cut prescription drug prices, congressional liberals proposed legislation Thursday to bring U.S. prices in line with the much lower costs in other countries.
The Democratic bills stand little chance of becoming law in a divided government. But the effort could put Republicans on the defensive by echoing Trump’s pledge to force drugmakers to cut prices. Democrats and Trump agree that people in the United States shouldn’t have to pay more for their medications than do those in other economically advanced countries.
The lawmakers want to:
— Open up generic competition to patent-protected U.S. brand-name drugs that are deemed “excessively priced.”
— Allow Medicare to directly negotiate with drugmakers.
— Let consumers import lower-priced medications from Canada.
There was no response from the administration.