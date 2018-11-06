WASHINGTON • Democrats picked up at least 23 House seats Tuesday, putting them on track to reach the 218 needed to seize control from Republicans after eight years.
Democrats knocked off at least 17 GOP incumbents, picking up moderate, suburban districts across the county. Democrats won seats stretching from suburban Washington, New York and Philadelphia to outside Miami, Chicago and Denver. West Coast results were still coming in.
Democrat Abigail Spanberger of Virginia defeated Republican incumbent Dave Brat in suburban Richmond to put Democrats over the top.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is hailing “’a new day in America.”
Pelosi said the election Tuesday was about more than Republicans and Democrats. It was about restoring the Constitution and providing a balance to the Trump administration.
She says the election is also about stopping what she described as the GOP’s attacks on entitlement programs and the Affordable Care Act. She says Democrats will find common ground when they can and stand their ground when necessary.
Republican incumbent Reps. Rod Blum and David Young of Iowa, Randy Hultgren of Illinois, Leonard Lance of New Jersey and Pete Sessions of Texas all lost contested races.
Democrat Abby Finkenauer beat Blum and will be among the youngest women ever elected to the House. Democrat Cindy Axne beat Young, and Lauren Underwood, a 32-year-old African-American nurse, topped Hultgren.
Democrat Tom Malinowski, a former State Department official under President Barack Obama, defeated Lance, a five-term incumbent. Former NFL linebacker and civil rights attorney Colin Allred defeated Sessions, flipping a reliably conservative Dallas enclave.
Democrat Sean Casten has defeated six-term Republican Rep. Peter Roskam to flip a suburban Chicago district the GOP has held for more than four decades.
Casten, a scientist and businessman, argued that Roskam was too conservative for a district that supported Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016. Casten pointed to Roskam’s record of opposing abortion and his record of voting along with Trump.
Casten focused his campaign on health care and has called for stricter gun control laws.
Roskam insisted he’s a moderate who opposed Trump when necessary. He criticized Casten as wanting to raise taxes and for name-calling and “embracing the politics of ridicule.”
Democratic newcomer Sharice Davids defeated incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder in Kansas to become the nation’s first LGBT Native American in Congress.
The 38-year-old activist, lawyer and political newcomer already garnered national attention as part of a crop of diverse Democratic candidates.
Yoder was endorsed by Trump, but the suburban Kansas City district voted for Clinton in 2016. The district is a mix of fast-growing bedroom communities, established suburbs and poorer city neighborhoods.
Davids emerged from a six-person Democratic primary and energized voters and Democratic donors by emphasizing her biography. Her history includes mixed martial arts fights.
She’s a member of the Wisconsin-based Ho-Chunk Nation and was raised by a single mother who served in the Army and worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
Democratic businessman Dean Phillips defeated Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen in a suburban Minnesota district that figures heavily into Democrats’ hopes for a House takeover.
Paulsen had easily won elections throughout his five terms in office even as the Minneapolis-area district trended toward Democrats.
But the district favored Clinton by nearly 10 points two years ago, and a statewide poll late in the race showed Phillips with a comfortable lead. Outside groups poured more than $10 million into the battleground race.
Phillips ran his family’s liquor company and started a chain of local coffee shops. He painted Paulsen as too in-step with Trump, though Paulsen tried to distance himself from the president.
Newly minted Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania has defeated three-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus in the nation’s only House race pitting two incumbents against each other.
Democrats enjoy a 71,000-voter registration edge in the suburban Pittsburgh district, and Lamb comfortably led polls over Rothfus, who has one of Pennsylvania’s most conservative voting records in Congress.
Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell defeated Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo in Florida, the second GOP incumbent House member to fall. Curbelo, a moderate and critic of Trump, was trying to defy the political winds against Trump in the South Florida district.
Mucarsel-Powell is an immigrant from Ecuador who has worked for several nonprofit organizations in Miami-Dade County.
Democrat Ayanna Pressley completed her quest to become Massachusetts’ first black woman elected to Congress.
Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky won a close-fought race that Democrats had targeted in a bid to shift the House to Democratic control.
Barr turned back a strong challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath in a district that supported Trump two years ago.