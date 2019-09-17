WASHINGTON • Democrats controlling the House are steering clear of controversy in a short-term, government-wide spending measure that’s needed to prevent a government shutdown at the end of September.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has agreed to a White House request to replenish funds for bailout payments to farmers absorbing heavy losses as a result of President Donald Trump’s trade battles with China.
She has also rejected suggestions from House liberals to try to use the must-pass stopgap measure to try to reverse the president’s controversial moves to raid military base construction projects to pay for the border wall.
The temporary spending bill would keep the government running through Nov. 21 and is to be released Tuesday. House and Senate votes are expected well in advance of the Sept. 30 deadline to avert a shutdown, though its release remained held up over a relatively minor but complicated set of issues Tuesday.
The Senate, meanwhile, remains wrapped around the axle in its efforts to advance the 12 annual spending bills that would fill in the blanks of this summer’s bipartisan budget and debt deal.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has set up a procedural vote for Wednesday on an almost $700 billion measure to fund the Pentagon, foreign aid, and domestic agencies like the energy and education departments, but Democrats appear likely to filibuster the measure to protest what they say is a raid on health and education programs to pay for more border wall projects.
Next steps are unclear at best, and fears are growing that most of the government, including the Defense Department, will have to run on autopilot at current funding levels.
“Of course Democrats oppose taking funds from Congress for our military to use on the president’s border wall.” Schumer said Tuesday.
“McConnell has been accusing Democrats of threatening to block military funding because we don’t want to pass a bill that steals money from the military.”
The maneuvering highlights the precarious nature of the summer’s bipartisan budget pact.