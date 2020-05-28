Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.