Three bills seeking to bolster abortion rights in Colorado passed their last vote Saturday in the House, now only needing the governor's signature to become law.

Senate Bill 188 would protect abortion patients and providers in Colorado from penalties from other states. Senate Bill 189 would expand health insurance coverage for abortion, particularly among carriers that serve large employers. Lastly, Senate Bill 190 would prohibit deceptive advertising and the use of abortion "reversal" pills in crisis pregnancy centers.

After three days of debate, the bills passed the House in identical votes of 43-19. All Republicans voted in opposition to the bills and all Democrats voted in support, except for Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, who voted against the bills. Marshall represents a district that has never before elected a Democrat and called himself "personally pro-life" on the campaign trail last year.

Last week, the Senate approved the bills in similar votes: 22-13, with all Republicans voting "no" and all Democrats voting "yes," except for Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, who switched parties last year.

SB 190 will be sent directly to Gov. Jared Polis for final consideration. SB 188 and SB 189 will go back to the Senate to approve changes made by the House, and then to Polis.

If signed by the governor, all three bills would take effect immediately.

The bills are the first legislative action Colorado lawmakers have taken up on the subject since the Supreme Court overturned national abortion protections in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling last year. Two months before the ruling, lawmakers enshrined abortion as a fundamental right with the Reproductive Health Equity Act.