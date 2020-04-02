WASHINGTON • Democrats announced Thursday that they were postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House.
The party had hoped that a mid-July convention would give them more time to rally behind a nominee and unify against President Donald Trump.
But concerns that large crowds will spread the virus prompted Democrats, including prospective nominee Joe Biden, to press for alternatives.
“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” said Democratic convention CEO Joe Solmonese.
Milwaukee will still host the convention, which is now scheduled for the week of Aug. 17.
Republicans are sticking with their plan to meet in Charlotte, N.C., a week later to renominate Trump.
The social distancing required to combat the coronavirus has already prompted multiple states to delay their presidential primaries from April and May into June. But the postponement of the convention is the most significant change to the presidential section process to date.
Outside circumstances have affected conventions in the past, including hurricanes that forced relatively minor scheduling changes to Republican gatherings in 2008 and 2012.
Still, the major political parties have always pressed forward with their conventions, even during times of crisis as severe as the Civil War.
“Ultimately, the health and safety of our convention attendees and the people of Milwaukee is our top priority,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said.
Biden began suggesting this week that changes were likely.
Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night NBC program on Wednesday, Biden said he doubted “whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held” on its original July 13-16 dates.
“I think it’s going to have to move into August,” Biden said.