WASHINGTON • Democratic presidential contenders are facing a new debate over whether criminals in prison, even notorious ones like the Boston Marathon bomber, should be able to win back their right to vote.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says that they should and that voting is “inherent to our democracy — yes, even for terrible people.”
Many of his rivals for the 2020 nomination aren’t as sure, and at least one opposes the idea outright. Sanders himself acknowledged that he was essentially writing an attack ad for Republicans to use against him through his support for the issue.
The question illustrates how Sanders continues to stand to the left of the other candidates as he endorses giving all prisoners, including those convicted of heinous crimes, the right to vote.
Prodded by criminal justice activists, Democrats have largely embraced the politically safer cause of winning back access to the ballot box for felons who have served their time.
“Sen. Sanders is taking it one step farther than most campaigns have,” said Mark Mauer of The Sentencing Project, a group that advocates letting prisoners vote. “Even if you’re sitting in a maximum-security prison, you retain most of the fundamental rights of a U.S. citizen.”
Only two states now allow prisoners to vote — Maine and Vermont, Sanders’ home state. But debate over the issues has begun percolating in a handful of other states, backed by advocates who see it as a civil rights issue.
Asked Monday during a CNN town hall whether he supported allowing sex offenders or terrorists such as marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to vote, Sanders did not hesitate.
“The right to vote is inherent to our democracy — yes, even for terrible people,” Sanders said.
“Once you start chipping away and you say, ‘Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote. Oh, that person did that, not going to let that person vote.’ You’re running down a slippery slope.”
Sanders reiterated his support for the voting rights of prisoners on Wednesday, tweeting:
“More than 30 countries around the world today such as Canada, South Africa and Finland allow prisoners to vote. This is not a radical idea.”