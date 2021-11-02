NEW YORK • Democrat Eric Adams won New York City’s mayoral race on Tuesday on promises to boost public safety and give voice to working-class residents, drawing on his experience as a police captain and as a Black man who experienced police brutality as a youth.
Adams, the Brooklyn borough president since 2014, was projected the winner by the Associated Press. He will become the city’s second Black mayor after defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol.
The 61-year-old Adams takes over in January from Democrat Bill de Blasio, who was term-limited after eight years in office.
Adams will face the task of overseeing the largest U.S. city’s nascent recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as confronting wealth inequality, lack of affordable housing and struggling public schools.
He had been expected to win handily in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. His victory could give President Joe Biden’s Democrats some signs of where voters stand as the party strives to maintain a fragile alliance between progressives and centrists in Washington. Adams has not been shy about suggesting that his triumph can serve as a blueprint for national Democrats. He has been dismissive of critics of his agenda on the left .
Portraying himself as a “blue-collar” New Yorker, he said working-class Democrats had been ignored by the party’s more liberal wing.