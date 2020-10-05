MEXICO CITY • Tropical Storm Delta rapidly strengthened into a hurricane in the Caribbean on Monday, aiming to hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula potentially as a major storm before continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week.
That part of Mexico is still soaked from Tropical Storm Gamma which hit its popular coastal resorts over the weekend and forced thousands from their homes in Tabasco and Chiapas. Gamma weakened to a tropical depression Monday after leaving six dead.
Delta had been forecast to strike western Cuba, but shifted a bit to the west Monday putting it on a path to hit the northeast tip of the Yucatan early Wednesday. It was moving into an area with very warm water and nearly calm high winds that forecasters at the hurricane center called “a very conducive environment for strengthening.”
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday evening that a hurricane warning was in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and in Mexico, from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, as well as Cozumel.
Delta was forecast to be southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula Tuesday evening.
The hurricane center said Delta is expected to continue strengthening rapidly over the next day or so.