Colorado's U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette wielded the gavel as the U.S. House of Representatives took up debate Wednesday before impeaching President Donald Trump on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.
The Denver Democrat was chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to preside as speaker pro tempore for what turned out to be a long day of speeches and procedural wrangling before the vote to send two article of impeachment to the Senate
"This is a sad and somber moment in our nation’s history, and the responsibility to preside is something I won't take lightly," DeGette tweeted Wednesday morning.
She added in a statement: "None of us came to Congress to impeach a president, but every one of us — when we assumed office — took an oath to uphold the Constitution."
DeGette, a former chief deputy whip for the House Democrats, was tapped to conduct the historic session because she knows the chamber's often arcane rules inside and out and has a reputation as her caucus's most capable speaker pro tem, a senior congressional aide said.
"Her colleagues trust her ability to keep control when proceedings threaten to go off the rails," the aide told Colorado Politics.
DeGette, who is serving her 12th term, is the only member of Colorado's congressional delegation who was in office the last time a president was impeached, when Bill Clinton was charged in 1998 by House Republicans with lying under oath and obstruction of justice. During the lame-duck session at the end of her first term, DeGette voted against the articles of impeachment in the full House, and the Senate later acquitted Clinton.