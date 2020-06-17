(not using) FILE — In this June 18, 2015, file photo, a group of women pray at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. One big change happened in conservative South Carolina after a racist gunman killed nine black people during a Bible study five years ago, the Confederate flag came down. But since then, hundreds of other monuments and buildings named for Civil War figures, virulent racists and even a gynecologist who did painful, disfiguring medical experiments on African American women remain. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)