BATTLE CREEK, Mich. • Defiant in the face of a historic rebuke, President Donald Trump labeled his impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday “a suicide march” for the Democratic Party.
“Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame,” Trump told the crowd at a campaign rally in battleground Michigan, where he took the stage just minutes before becoming only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. “It’s a disgrace.”
It was a dramatic and discordant split-screen moment, with Trump emerging from a mock fireplace like Santa Claus at the Christmas-themed rally as the impeachment debate in Washington was underway.
As he spoke — seemingly unaware of the unfolding votes for a stretch — the House voted to impeach him on two counts. The first charges him with abuse of power for allegedly pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals while crucial U.S. security aid was being withheld. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling investigative efforts.
While Trump and his aides have tried to brush off the significance of the vote — noting there is little chance he will be convicted by the Republican-controlled Senate and removed from office — allies say Trump has been fuming over the stain that impeachment will leave on his legacy.
Yet even as Trump slammed his impeachment as “illegal” and accused Democrats of demonstrating “deep hatred and disdain” for voters, he spent much of his speech zigzagging through a litany of unrelated topics. He offered an extended riff on U.S. pilots being cuter than “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise, went after Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s difficult-to-pronounce last name and reveled — yet again — in his 2016 victory.
And after a day of harsh tweets, Trump projected a less-concerned demeanor.
“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” he said, later adding: “I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time. It’s crazy.”
At another point, he declared: “I’m not worried. I’m not worried.”
Trump also worked to highlight the Republicans who have stood with him, telling the crowd that the Republican Party has “never been so united.”
He unleashed plenty on Democrats, declaring, “After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight the House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans. “You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting American democracy,” he said of Democrats.
Aides had said that Trump would wait to see the House vote before coming out to address the rally, but he didn’t wait, appearing onstage ahead of the votes and promising “the best speech you’ve ever heard.”
Throughout the day, Trump had stared down the impending vote as he has every obstacle in his presidency: by broadcasting his grievances via tweet.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump wrote in one of 45 tweets posted before noon. He asked his followers to “Say a PRAYER!”
Trump’s urgency appeared to escalate as he switched to all capital letters: “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”