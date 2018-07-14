Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101.
Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday and a posting on her web page said she died at 6:02 p.m. but didn’t indicate where she died.
“She was a blessing and the light of my life,” her daughter said.
Attempts to reach representatives for Sinatra Jr. late Friday were unsuccessful.
Nancy and Frank Sinatra had been dating as teenagers and married at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in Jersey City, N.J., on Feb. 4, 1939, just as Frank’s singing career was about to take off. For a time she was employed as a secretary while he worked as a singing waiter.
After Sinatra became a pop sensation in the 1940s, the couple moved to L.A., where the singer also become a movie star and notorious womanizer.
Nancy Sinatra left Frank after his affair with actress Ava Gardner became public knowledge. Weeks after the pair’s divorce became final in 1951, Sinatra’s ex-husband married Gardner, while Sinatra went on to raise the couple’s three children: Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina.
She not only outlived her husband, who died in 1998, but her son, who died in 2016.
The Associated Press