Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting in east Colorado Springs that killed one person and injured at least three others Friday night.
The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the 700 block of Geiger Court, near Platte Avenue and Wooten Road.
Responding officers found four gunshot victims, three adult males and one juvenile male, in a commercial building parking lot. All four were transported to the hospital, but one adult male died of his injuries.
No other details were immediately available.