Life was a lot different when the green flag dropped for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 nearly a year ago.
It was one of few NASCAR races during the 2020 season that took place before the coronavirus began to run rampant in the United States.
Last year’s race also featured arguably the scariest moment in recent NASCAR memory as a last-lap crash resulted in Ryan Newman being rushed to a nearby hospital and some very subdued celebrations in victory lane for Denny Hamlin and his team. But Newman was able to walk out of the hospital a few days later with no major injuries and got back in the car in May when the sport resumed after a two-month stoppage due to the pandemic.
The pandemic has not gone away, despite NASCAR successfully completing its 2020 season without a hiccup and the sport is ready to go for another season of racing that kicks off, like it always does, with the biggest race of the season.
Here’s how drivers will line up for the 63rd running of the Great American Race.
Starting 1st: Alex Bowman, No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports
Bowman is on the front row for the Daytona 500 for the fourth year in a row. He’s got some big shoes to fill as he slides over to take Jimmie Johnson’s spot in the iconic No. 48 car. But Bowman is no stranger to high expectations as he was the one to take over for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 a few seasons ago and picked up two wins in that car.
2nd: William Byron, No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports
Byron had a good start to speed week, qualifying second and locking himself onto the front row for the Daytona 500, but a wreck in his duel Thursday forced his team to go to a backup car, which means he’ll start at the back of the field. He picked up his first Cup Series win at Daytona last summer.
3rd: Aric Almirola, No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing
Almirola came so close to winning the Daytona 500 in 2018 when he was involved in a last-lap crash. It’s another contract year for Almirola, who is in need of a solid season to prove he’s deserving of his spot at Stewart-Haas Racing.
4th: Austin Dillon, No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing
Dillon had a solid performance in 2020, picking up his third career win and reaching the round of 12 in the playoffs. RCR was much improved in terms of speed and Dillon will look to bring the famed No. 3 back to victory lane at Daytona for the second time in his young career.
5th: Christopher Bell, No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing
Bell takes over for Erik Jones in the No. 20 car at Joe Gibbs after a solid rookie season that featured a pair of top 5s. He finished second in the first duel Thursday and expectations are high for Bell in his second season in the Cup Series.
6th: Bubba Wallace, No. 23 for 23XI Racing
Wallace finds himself in the best equipment of his young career, driving for a new team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. He’s got the sponsorship that helps fund fast cars and after almost winning the second duel earlier this week, the talented plate racer has a good shot to win his first Cup Series race.
7th: Ryan Newman, No. 6 for Roush Fenway Racing
Newman is back at the Daytona 500 after his scary crash a year ago. An excellent plate racer, Newman is searching for his second Daytona 500 victory.
8th: Kevin Harvick, No. 4 for Stewart Haas Racing
Harvick was easily the most dominant driver in 2020, winning nine races, but he failed to make the Championship 4 and that left a sour taste in his mouth all offseason. He’s searching for his second Daytona 500 win.
9th: Joey Logano, No. 22 for Team Penske
Logano made the Championship 4 last season, but had a somewhat quiet season outside of his three wins, two of which came before the pandemic shut down the sport. He’s looking for his second Daytona 500 win.
10th: Kyle Busch, No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing
Now that Jimmie Johnson has retired, Busch is the lone driver in the garage with multiple championships. Despite a down season for his standards, Busch is again one of the championship favorites, but the man nicknamed “Rowdy” is searching for that first Daytona 500 win.
11th: Ryan Preece, No. 37 for JTG Daughtery Racing
Preece was not guaranteed a spot in this year’s race due to NASCAR’s charter system, but he was able to lock himself into the race with his qualifying speed earlier in the week. He’s searching for his first Cup Series win.
12th: Chase Elliott, No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR’s most popular driver returns to the world center of racing as the defending Cup Series champion. A dominant win in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville gave him a shot to win the title at Phoenix, and the 25-year-old beat three veterans for the win and the championship. He headlines a new era of potential dominance for Hendrick Motorsports.
13th: Kyle Larson, No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports
Well, just like that, Larson is back in the Cup Series. After uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event in April last year, Larson has slowly begun to repair his public image and he finds himself in the best equipment of his career, where he’s under pressure to perform.
14th: Ryan Blaney, No. 12 for Team Penske
Blaney got one win each of his previous four seasons, with his last two coming in restrictor plate races at Talladega. He finished second to Hamlin in last year’s Daytona 500 and is in search of his first multiwin season in the Cup Series, something he has proved he has the speed to do.
15th: Daniel Suarez, No. 99 for Team Trackhouse
Former driver Justin Marks made headlines since forming his new team, bringing in plenty of sponsors and even getting Pitbull to join as part owner. Suarez, who isn’t lacking on talent, has been tasked with leading this new team, which has an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.
16th: Corey LaJoie, No. 7 for Spire Motorsports
Another driver with a new team in 2021, LaJoie is running full time for Spire, which has expanded to two teams this season. He finished eighth in last year’s Daytona 500.
17th: Michael McDowell, No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports
McDowell is back at Front Row Motorsports in one of three cars that will attempt to put the team in victory lane during Sunday’s Daytona 500.
18th: David Ragan, No. 36 for Front Row Motorsports
Now only a part-time driver, Ragan has qualified for the Daytona 500 for Front Row for the second year in a row. He’s a two-time winner in the Cup Series, with both wins coming at restrictor plate tracks.
19th: Jamie McMurray, No. 77 for Spire Motorsports
McMurray is back in the Daytona 500, after retiring from full-time racing over two years ago. He knows what it takes to win this race as he did it back in 2010 for Chip Ganassi.
20th: Kurt Busch, No. 1 for Chip Ganassi Racing
It’s another contract year for the 2005 Cup champion and there is some speculation that he may retire after the season. He’ll be looking to get the No. 1 car and Chip Ganassi back to victory lane at the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2010. Busch is a Daytona 500 winner (2017).
21st: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 for JTG Daughtery Racing
Stenhouse has proven to be an excellent plate racer throughout his career and should always be considered a factor whenever the Daytona 500 rolls around.
22nd: Chris Buescher, No. 17 for Roush Fenway Racing
Buescher is back for his second full season in the No. 17 car and has consistently outperformed the speed in the cars he’s been in through his career.
23rd: Matt Dibenedetto, No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing
Dibenedetto is again in a contract year and this time, he knows for sure he won’t be back in this car next year as Austin Cindric will move up to the Cup Series in this car. He made the playoffs last year, but it’s time for Dibenedetto to get to victory lane and prove he belongs in good equipment.
24th: Brad Keselowski, No. 2 for Team Penske
Keselowski is coming off a strong 2020 season that saw him reach the Championship 4 and a crown jewel win at the Coke 600. He’s already won the Southern 500 and the Brickyard 400, so the Daytona 500 is the last crown jewel the 2011 champion needs to cross off his list.
25th: Denny Hamlin, No. 11 for Joe Gibbs Racing
Can Hamlin win three in a row at Daytona? Coming off an excellent season in 2020 that saw him go to victory lane seven times and make the Championship 4 again, Hamlin is in search of that elusive first title and to drop his status as “the greatest driver to never win a championship.”
26th: Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota as a whole had a down season in 2020, outside of Hamlin, and that includes Truex, who won one race. The 2016 champion had top 5 speed consistently, but Truex didn’t put together multiple dominant performances like he has for the last couple of seasons. He’s another driver looking for a win at the Daytona 500.
27th: Cole Custer, No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing
Custer picked up a surprise win at Kentucky as a rookie last season, allowing him to be the only rookie to make the playoffs and win the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award. He’ll be looking for more consistent speed and finishes.
28th: Joey Gase, No. 53 for Rick Ware Racing
The Iowa native competed in 33 races last season for Rick Ware and he’s back again in 2021.
29th: Tyler Reddick, No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing
No longer a rookie, expectations are raised for the talented, two-time Xfinity Series champion. Reddick showed his talent in spurts in 2020, finishing with three top 5s, including a runner-up finish in summer at Texas.
30th: Chase Briscoe, No. 14 for Stewart-Haas Racing
The favorite for Rookie of the Year coming into the season, Briscoe’s rapid climb through the NASCAR ranks has landed him driving in the Cup Series for Tony Stewart, the driver he grew up idolizing. He dominated in the Xfinity Series last season with nine wins.
31st: Erik Jones, No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports
Jones has landed nicely after being let go by Joe Gibbs Racing, piloting the iconic No. 43 for Richard Petty. He wasn’t able to find victory lane last season and missed the playoffs, which was why he is no longer driving the No. 20 car.
32nd: Derrike Cope, No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing
The 62-year-old and 1990 Daytona 500 winner is back behind the wheel this weekend for Rick Ware.
33rd: Quin Houff, No. 00 for StarCom Racing
Coming off a rookie season that saw Houff make the headlines for wrecking another driver while attempting to come down pit road, the 23-year-old from Virginia should be hoping for a season that doesn’t seem him make enemies in the garage and cause pundits to question whether he should be allowed in the Cup Series.
34th: Ross Chastain, No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing
Chastain finally got what he’s been chasing, a full-time Cup Series ride for a top team. He takes over after Matt Kenseth retired following last season, but he’ll need to quickly prove he belongs in one of Chip Ganassi’s cars.
35th: Cody Ware, No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing
Ware is back driving for his father this season as one of the team’s four cars in the Daytona 500.
36th: Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports
Alfredo has impressed throughout his young career and after running part time for Richard Childress in the Xfinity Series last season. He replaces John Hunter Nemecheck as the second full-time driver for Front Row in the series.
37th: Josh Bilicki, No. 52 for Rick Ware Racing
The 25-year-old from Wisconsin is known for his road course abilities, but is back driving for Rick Ware in the Cup Series again this season.
38th: BJ McLeod, No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports
Another new team in 2021, McLeod and co-owner Matt Tift are looking toward to 2022 and the potential new business model that could come along with the next generation car, which could allow smaller teams to become more competitive.
39th: Austin Cindric, No. 33 for Team Penske
Some fortunate circumstances allowed Cindric to qualify for his first Daytona 500. He’s the defending Xfinity Series champion and will run a few Cup Series races this season.
40th: Kaz Grala, No. 16 for Kaulig Racin
Matt Kaulig has formed one of the better Xfinity Series team, but has yet to form a full-time Cup Series team. The team is back in Daytona 500 and Grala, 22, a talented road course driver, is driving the No. 16 car