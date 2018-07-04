More than 50 local athletes in the class of 2018 have signed to play football at the collegiate level on official signing days. Below is a list of area football players headed to the college ranks as reported by athletic directors:
Cheyenne Mountain
Nick Dunlap — Chadron State College (DII)
Khanr Fleischhacker — Fort Lewis (DII)
Garry Raymond — Yale (DI)
Shamauri Rivera — Northern Colorado (DI)
Samuel Schofield — Fort Lewis (DII)
Coronado
Justin Dwinell — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Jordan Evans — Chadron State (DII)
Toby Smith — South Dakota School of Mines (DII)
Franklin Thurlow — Northwestern College (NAIA)
Colorado Springs Christian
Austin Gaylor — Fort Lewis (DII)
Jordan Greager — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Doherty
Joe Golden — Northern Colorado (DI)
Luke Maier — Trine University (DIII)
Scott Sellers — South Dakota School of Mines (DII)
D’Angelo Shepherd — University of Nebraska Kearney (DII)
Falcon
John Cathey — Presentation College South Dakota (NAIA)
Morgan Miller — Presentation College South Dakota (NAIA)
Fountain-Fort Carson
Marcus Abila — McPherson College (NAIA)
Ahmed Bernard — Fort Lewis (DII)
Jarrett Cruz — OK Panhandle State (NAIA)
Eric Donnell — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Gabe Elliott — Fresno City College (NAIA)
Gavin Green — Northern Colorado (DI)
Iosua Maika — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Erik Rolle — McPherson College (NAIA)
Jarren Sly — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Harrison
Tyler Anderson —South Dakota School of Mines (DII)
Lewis-Palmer
Jordan Pshigoda — Fort Lewis (DII)
Cole Recker — Presentation (NAIA)
Liberty
Nick Gossage — Fort Hays State (DII)
Mesa Ridge
Isaiah Brooks — College of Redwoods JuCo (NJCAA)
Jeremiah Doria — Tabor College (NAIA)
Ju-Wan Edgerton — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Dom Fini — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Arnell Henry — Sterling College (NAIA)
Palmer
Chance Glaser — Trinity International University (NAIA)
Palmer Ridge
Josh Boles — Fort Hays State (DII)
Cam Collangelo — Western State (DII)
Zach Hester — Colorado School of Mines (DII)
Cory McLellan — CSU Pueblo (DII)
Pine Creek
Christion Louis — Chadron State (DII)
Rampart
Keion Cross — Northern Colorado (DI)
Seth Sheppard — Morningside (DII)
Jared Behm — Morningside (DII)
Vista Ridge
Malique McKay — Chadron St. College (DII)
Jaylen Thomas — Air Force (DI)
Widefield
TJ Davis —University of Nebraska Kearney (DII)
Myreik Goodwin —Sterling College (Kansas) (NAIA)
Xavier Perkins — Hastings College (Nebraska) (NAIA)
Isaac Price — Hastings College (Nebraska) (NAIA)
Sam Reed — Chadron State College (DII)
John Underwood — McPherson College (NAIA)