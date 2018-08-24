Heading into Friday night against Pine Creek, Ty Evans had been a heavenly quarterback roll.
A superlative performance in Palmer Ridge’s 3A state title victory. A scholarship to Colorado along with offers from Alabama and Michigan. The state’s No. 1 ranking heading into 2018.
And then, for a little more than a half, he crashed. Crashed into the pressure of a packed house at District 20 Stadium. Crashed into Pine Creek’s ferocious defense. He threw three interceptions and completed only 20 of 44 passes.
His struggles doomed his Bears to a 27-12 defeat.
“Tonight,” Pine Creek coach Todd Miller announced, “we were better than he was. I mean, flat out. We picked him three times. We rushed him. I think we were able to confuse him a little bit.”
“I was impressed with his competitiveness, but, again, I think our defense is better than he is. . . . He’s a great competitor. He’s a great kid. Tonight, we were better.”
Miller speaks truth, but it’s not the only truth.
At halftime, the score was 20-0 and a rout seemed probable. Evans was missing open receivers. He wasn’t himself, or anywhere close to himself.
“I was thinking too much,” he said. “I wasn’t letting my senses go and just play. I was trying to play perfect and you know I can’t have that. I was putting way too much pressure on myself and I have to just go out and play. That’s when I play best.”
At halftime, the Bears promised each other to turn the second half into, using Evans’ words, “a street fight.”
They did not roar to victory, but the Bears and their quarterback did regain a piece of their dignity.
This was, in many ways, an ideal start for Palmer Ridge’s bid to repeat as state champs. They tangled with an illustrious 4A state power. They fell down and got back up. They even placed a brief scare in the heart of Pine Creek’s Eagles and their feisty coach.
Give the Eagles credit. Defensive back Max Lofy worked diligently for weeks learning Evans’ tendencies. In the first quarter, Lofy made a perfect read, bolted in front of an Evans throw and sprinted to the end zone.
“I jumped it,” Lofy said calmly. “He’s a great quarterback, and he’s proven that, but sometimes you get a game like this and you get nervous.”
Evans declined to make a single excuse. He’s too smart for that.
He wanted more, much more. If you know anything about him, that’s no surprise. He’s ruthless with himself, always pushing himself to the outer limits.
“We weren’t ready to come out and play at the level we should have been,” Evans said. “I put a lot of that on myself. Nobody can come out here and throw three picks and expect to win a football game. I have to play better for my team.”
He’s right. He will have to play better. And he will play better, largely because of this night when a quarterback who had soared for so long endured valuable suffering.