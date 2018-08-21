Let’s get this straight:
There’s no better way to start our football season than Palmer Ridge vs. Pine Creek. Friday’s game features clash of 3A vs. 4A along with a dramatic struggle between elite high school talent on the field and brilliant minds on the sidelines.
“I love it,” says Pine Creek coach Todd Miller, owner of one of those brilliant football minds. “I think it’s great for our city.”
He’s right, even if Palmer Ridge, located near the top of Monument Hill, isn’t officially in Colorado Springs.
The matchup between Palmer Ridge, 2017 state 3A champ, and Pine Creek, 4A runner-up, required both programs to take a big risk. Face it: Losing in front of a packed house at District 20 Stadium will deliver a depressing start to 2018.
Give Miller and Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford credit. They declined to take the easy route. They showed imagination and scheduled a game filled with peril for both of them. They challenged themselves, and their teams.
Neither coach has much to prove. The Bears rampaged to a perfect record last season and are again the favorites to rule 3A in 2018. Pine Creek has rolled to a 24-4 record in 4A over the past two seasons.
“We know that we need to work very hard to become the best program that we can be,” Pulford says. “And in the process of trying to become that program, we know we have to play the toughest teams that we can.”
Trust me, Tom, you did a solid job of picking a tough team.
Miller trots into Friday’s game as the favorite, although he does a superlative job of playing the underdog. He says Palmer Ridge’s Ty Evans is the one of the finest quarterbacks the area has ever produced, and he’s correct. He says Palmer Ridge’s big guys are bigger than his big guys.
“We think they’re as good a team as there is in the state,” Miller says.
Cherry Creek and Valor Christian, from 5A, might argue with you, Todd, but you’re not way off.
Evans gives the Bears a chance, against anybody. He’s highly accurate and deceptively tough as he leads a pro-style offense designed by Pulford. Evans, a teen, can examine a secondary, see his first two choices surrounded and deliver a touchdown to his third selection. The big question on Friday night is if he will have time to do his expert examining.
I guarantee Miller is plotting, maybe at this very moment, how best to hassle Evans in the pocket.
“I’m very impressed with Evans,” Miller says. “The ball is electric when it comes out of his hands, and given the chance he can run and hurt you there, too.”
Pine Creek and Miller counter with their own offensive superstar, junior running back David Moore III. He’s already run for 3,531 yards, even though he’s watched nearly as much football as he’s played over his first two seasons. When Pine Creek jumps to a big lead, the norm on most nights, Moore joins Miller on the sideline.
I don’t expect Moore to do much watching on Friday. And, watch out, Moore might play outside linebacker and harass Evans.
Evans and Moore are surrounded by teammates who expect to win. Over the past three seasons, the programs have combined for a 66-12 record. Evans and Moore shine, bright and prominent, on the marquee for this game, but the stars are surrounded by superb high school talent.
Palmer Ridge has slightly more to gain in this battle to rule the Springs and its environs. The Bears are battling the bigger school with the longer tradition.
Don’t doubt Palmer Ridge’s ambition.
After Palmer Ridge defeated Erie, 46-21, in the 3A title game, I talked with receiver Anthony Roberson, who had caught two touchdowns.
“It’s not the end,” Roberson said of the victory. “It’s a beginning.”
A beginning?
“A beginning for a legend that’s going to be built.”
Victory over Pine Creek is not a requirement for building that legend, but it sure would help.