Devon Washington and his Harrison High Panthers are unbeaten, but skepticism still follows them everywhere.
Even the most unlikely destinations.
Washington knows doubters wonder if the Panthers' perfect football record says more about weakness of opponents than might of roster.
He was walking the halls of Harrison, which would seem a safe haven from skeptics.
Ah, no.
A male student told Washington the Panthers would fall Saturday to defending state champ Palmer Ridge. Harrison lacked the required talent, the student said. Harrison had no chance.
Washington, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, plays defensive end and receiver for the Panthers. Fortunately for the bold student, Washington practices non-violence off the football field.
“You’ll just have to wait and see,” Washington calmly told the doubter. “You can’t doubt something you’re not a part of.”
For Harrison and Washington, Saturday’s road game beckons as an enticing and dangerous stage. No. 4 seed Palmer Ridge is, no doubt, a ferocious 3A power, led by quarterback Ty Evans, wide receiver Deuce Roberson and a stifling defense.
Evans directs an entertaining pro-style offense, but the defense is strong, too. The Bears have allowed 28 points in their last six wins, a mere 4.6 per game.
On paper, Palmer Ridge looks destined for the 3A title game, at least. The big mouth walking the halls of Harrison understands the probable future of Colorado 3A football.
But ...
Harrison, the No. 5 seed, has a chance, a strong chance. Unbeaten could stay unbeaten.
Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez is a frightening double threat to defenses, as dangerous running (17 touchdowns) as passing (18 TDs). His right arm is accurate and strong, and he combines fullback power with halfback elusiveness.
And he’s a superb leader, too.
Washington spent most of his Harrison athletic career known primarily as a track star. Over the summer, he committed himself more fully to football.
First game of the year against Green Mountain, Washington ran a slant route and Westbrook-Sanchez found him in stride. A certain touchdown.
One problem. Washington dropped the ball.
He trudged back to the huddle, dreading his encounter with Westbrook-Sanchez.
“Devon,” Westbrook-Sanchez said, “next play is coming to you. You’ll make up for it.”
Westbrook-Sanchez was a prophet. Washington scored on the next play.
“That’s what is really special about him,” Washington said. “He’s willing to give people a second chance. You miss a block. You drop a pass. He’s willing to overlook people’s struggles. That’s what got me: His confidence in me.”
Fullback Aumiere Shedrick is Westbrook-Sanchez’s rumbling accomplice. Usually, when watching football, your concern is with the man carrying the ball. He’s the one destined to suffer.
Shedrick swings that concern. When the ball is in his hands, you worry about defenders. Yes, he’s that powerful. In Friday night’s win over Holy Family, he twice stampeded defenders and left them woozy.
On the season, Shedrick has rushed for 1,525 yards (7.2 per carry) and 16 touchdowns, along with 28 catches for 425 yards.
“I’m trying to hit them before they hit me,” Shedrick said, laughing. “I want them to think, ‘Wow, I got to keep hitting this kid?’
“When they’re getting mentally tired, I’m just mentally getting started.”
Shedrick, too, has heard voices questioning Harrison’s power. In the first half Friday against Holy Family, the Panthers looked ready to silence those voices as they surged to a 20-3 lead.
But the Panthers stumbled in the second half, and Holy Family came achingly close to an upset victory. A late third-and-long pass from Westbrook-Sanchez to Seth Fuller, another receiving star, rescued Harrison’s first playoff victory.
The state champs await the unbeaten, and underdog, Panthers. Doubters abound, and some even walk the halls of Harrison High.
Shedrick welcomes the questions.
“I keep hearing, ‘They’re not ready’ and things like that,” he says before a pause.
“We’re more than ready.”