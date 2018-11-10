Air Academy forward Thaddaeus Dewing dribbles past Denver North defense in the CHSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Championships held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday November 10, 2018 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Academy forward Thaddaeus Dewing heads the ball during the game against the Denver North Vikings in the CHSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Championships held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday November 10, 2018 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
COMMERCE CITY - It was time to celebrate, and how.
Air Academy’s boys' soccer team bunched together on a blindingly bright afternoon to rejoice over two virtually perfect seasons.
The Kadets had won 38 of 40 games, two straight state titles and ended their stampede over Colorado 4A soccer opponents with an aggressive, precise, relentless, dominating and dazzling 2-0 victory over Denver North.
A magnificent run.
Air Academy's Luke Louthan raises his finger to the sky after scoring the first goal the game against Denver North Vikings in the CHSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Championships held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday November 10, 2018 in Commerce City. Air Academy won 2-0. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Academy defeated the Denver North Vikings in the CHSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Championships 2-0 that held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday November 10, 2018 in Commerce City, Colorado.
The Kadets carried a burden through the season. Anything less than a repeat would be considered a disappointment. Air Academy students, teachers, coaches, administrators, parents and pets would have mourned if the Kadets failed to rule Colorado again.
But the Kadets carried this burden comfortably and confidently. They dribbled through the state with targets on their backs. They were the champs who expected, deep in their hearts, to reign as champs again.
Junior Thaddaeus Dewing delivered a spectacular season, scoring 27 goals. His header gave the Kadets a 2-0 lead Saturday.
He never considered being the favorite a problem.
“I think it was a help, honestly,” Dewing said. “We had something to prove. We were expected to come out here and win it again, but I don’t think we looked at it that way as much as just playing our best and our hardest.”
Espen Hosoien serves as the Kadets coach and lead philosopher. He didn’t prohibit his players from talking about ruling Colorado again, but he pushed the conversation toward vague and mind-expanding destinations.
He didn’t just want his players to win, although Espen thirsts for victory. Instead, he demanded his players perform at the zenith of their skills every minute of every game.
On a cold Wednesday night in Aurora, Air Academy breezed to victory over Glenwood Springs in the state semis, but Hosoien wasn’t happy. He sought more than mere victory. He wanted a more passionate pursuit of perfection.
“It’s a great balance,” Dewing said. “He encourages us, but he keeps us motivated to work.”
Saturday’s game served as an advertisement for soccer. The game is kind to