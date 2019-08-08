The opening weekend of the preseason is finally here. It's time to renew those fantasy leagues as a new season of virtual gridiron glory has arrived. Baby steps first: Here are a few names to watch in the preseason.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
The upside for Ekeler is less about his talent, though he had 958 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in 2018, and more about the worsening contract dispute between the Chargers and Melvin Gordon. Time will tell how things shape up for Gordon but fantasy owners need to monitor Ekeler. ESPN has Ekeler’s average draft position at 103.1 in snake drafts.
Rashad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Keep an eye on the running back competition in Seattle. The Seahawks ran the football the most of any team in the league last year and despite signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a massive extension earlier this year, expect Seattle to keep pounding the rock. While Chris Carson sits atop Seattle's depth chart he’ll face competition from Penny. Carson’s ADP is 61.7 while Penny’s is 117.4. Carson has had trouble staying healthy and so Penny makes for an interesting stash if he’s able to get the hot hand.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
The tight end position has been a wasteland beyond the top three or four spots the past few years. Fantasy owners not targeting tight ends early enough to land Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz or George Kittle should know that Andrews is drawing rave reviews from reporters with The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec saying that Andrews has been the “ most dangerous and productive offensive player” at camp. His ADP is 167.5.
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Montgomery is a one of a trio of backs who could become a primary back in their rookie season. Chicago sent Jordan Howard to Philadelphia so Montgomery's competition is Tarik Cohen who is pretty entrenched in his role as a change of pace back Mike Davis. Montgomery is sure to get a lot of work this preseason as the Bears see what they have in their third-round draft pick. His ADP is 80.9
Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
Jacobs is a rookie back who could see a heavy workload his first year. He told the NFL Network that Raiders coach Jon Gruden told him that the team expects him to be 2019’s rookie of the year. Jacobs will be battling 30-year-old Doug Martin for the position. Fantasy owners will have to pay a bit of a premium for Jacobs, his ADP is currently at 43.1.
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Despite acquiring Howard, Philadelphia drafted Sanders in the second round. Philly ranked in the bottom five in terms of rushing yards last season. Sanders is the change of pace back to Howard but he has an opportunity to take the starting role if he impresses. NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt reports that he’s “easily been the most impressive runner on the team through 10 training camp practices.” He’s a worthy stash at his 96.0 ADP
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
The dual-threat QB had 1,001 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns for Oklahoma last season in addition to 4,361 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns. He is in control of not only his own fantasy value but the value of his skill position teammates as well.