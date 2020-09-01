JOHANNESBURG • The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while a video shared by Rwandan authorities allegedly backing his arrest on suspicion of terrorism was quickly challenged by his foundation.
Paul Rusesabagina’s appearance in handcuffs in Rwanda’s capital Monday prompted concern among human rights activists that this was the latest example of the government targeting critics beyond its borders. He had lived outside Rwanda since 1996, in Belgium and then in Texas.
Rwandan authorities said they issued an arrest warrant for Rusesabagina to answer charges of serious crimes including terrorism, arson, kidnap, and murder perpetrated against unarmed civilians. The authorities cited “international cooperation” and gave no details but suggested that Interpol was involved. They did not say where or how he was apprehended. Rusesabagina’s adopted daughter, Carine Kanimba, said she last spoke with him before he flew to Dubai last week. She didn’t provide evidence to support her claim that he was kidnapped.