As we all start hearing and thinking more about reopening our state and nation, I thought it might be helpful to provide some visuals on where we are with respect to COVID-19 cumulative cases, new cases and deaths.
Graph A shows cases per million for the U.S. and Colorado. The U.S. was at almost 2,000 cases per million people on April 16th, which translates to 639,664 known cases. Colorado was doing better at 1,485 cases per million, or 8,675 total known cases. Our state has done a good job, although it is important to remember that U.S. cases are significantly skewed upwards by New York.
Another important metric to track is the number of new COVID-19 cases. The orange bars in Graph B show the number of new daily cases for Colorado and the purple line shows new cases for El Paso County. The respective dotted lines show the five-day moving averages for both regions, and this is a better indicator since a daily spike or decline does not indicate a trend. The good news here is that new cases for the state and our region have flattened. Having said that, Colorado had 400 additional people on that one day who contracted COVID-19 (that we know about through testing). On April 16th, the U.S. had 30,148 new cases. That’s a lot of newly sick individuals.
Graph C shows deaths per million for the U.S. and Colorado. On April 16th, the U.S. had 94 deaths per million while Colorado was at 64 deaths per million. These rates translate to 30,985 cumulative deaths in the U.S., and 374 in Colorado. El Paso County cannot be included in the rate calculation because our region doesn’t have a million residents, but as the text box shows, we have had 48 deaths attributable to COVID-19.
So, what does this all mean? When I have my public health hat on, I see hope in the flattening of new cases and how Colorado is doing. However, I don’t get too excited because in absolute terms we still have almost 640,000 U.S. residents infected and almost 9,000 Coloradans infected — and these are for symptomatic people who have actually been tested.
It is now estimated that 50% to 60% of infections are asymptomatic, and many people with symptoms are simply calling their physician’s office and being told that they probably have COVID-19 and they should self-treat at home unless their symptoms become acute. These individuals are not tested unless they end up going to a health care facility that has testing, such as a hospital. As discussed in an earlier article,(https://gazette.com/business/lack-of-testing-seals-our-fate-column/article_945e3022-7603-11ea-b29f-879ccf4e4bce.html) widescale testing is the linchpin in confidently knowing the true scope of the disease while it also gives us the critical information for effective contact tracing and isolation of infected people. These are key for safely and permanently reopening the economy, as well.
But in the U.S., we still have tested less than 1% of our population. Given how contagious COVID-19 is, and that we will soon be phasing out social distancing, this is unsettling from a public health perspective.
When I put on my economist hat, I anxiously await resumption of even some economic activity. How can we wipe out 10 years of job gains in four weeks? How can the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses run out of money in just 13 days?
And yet, I am conflicted because I fear that our phased reopening could trigger a resurgence of infections and that this is where we will see more long-term, harmful changes in consumer behavior. Such an occurrence would create a change in psyche that would solidify a prolonged downturn.
But, let me end on a happy note. Researchers are on overdrive worldwide both for the development of a vaccine and treatment. There are some very promising results for a treatment right here in the U.S. for a drug that was developed for Ebola many years ago, but that didn’t prove to be effective for that disease. Although it is not FDA approved because it has not actually been used to treat a disease, it is an anti-viral that has already been developed so we can bypass that existing research straight into clinical trials. Early trials have been promising. I have been called an eternal optimist, and I do believe our ability to innovate has always been one of our biggest comparative advantages. So, stay tuned and I will keep you updated.
Part 2 will focus on where we are in terms of the state and local economic data.