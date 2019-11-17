Mass shooters who target schools and workplaces are typically insiders such as students or employees, calling into question the effectiveness of security measures and training, according to one of the most comprehensive studies of the subject.
Barriers and locks meant to block outsiders and active-shooter drills do little because most attackers already have access and are aware of the procedures, said the authors of the study, Jillian Peterson and James Densley. The university professors have created a mass-shooter database that goes back more than 50 years.
“Security doesn’t make sense when the perpetrator is an insider,” said Ms. Peterson, an assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at Hamline University in Minnesota.
The authors gathered information on 171 mass shootings in which four or more people were killed in a public place, beginning with the 1966 clock-tower shooting at the University of Texas, Austin. Their list doesn’t include such incidents as gang killings or robbery shootouts.
Mass shootings claimed an average of eight lives a year in the 1970s, 15 in the 1980s, 21 in the 1990s and 24 in the 2000s, according to the authors. This decade, the number jumped to 51 deaths a year.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which defines an active shooter as anyone trying to kill people in a populated area, puts the average number killed in active-shooter attacks at 67 a year since 2010. The FBI’s data, which only goes back to 2000, also found that attacks are on the rise.
Mass killings make up a small percentage of the more than 15,000 homicides each year, but like terrorist attacks they create fear that public spaces aren’t safe.
The most common site for a mass shooting since 1966 is the workplace, Mr. Densley and Ms. Peterson found. In May, a disgruntled Virginia Beach, Va., city employee killed 12 people at a municipal building. Next was a category that includes restaurants, bars and nightclubs, followed by retail establishments, schools, houses of worship and colleges.
There is no single profile of a mass shooter, but the study’s authors found common factors based on the target. School shooters, like the 19-year-old who killed 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., high school in 2018, tend to be suicidal white-male students with an interest in guns. College shooters tend to be suicidal nonwhite men with a history of violence and childhood trauma. Workplace shooters tend to be men in their 40s of any race who are having trouble on the job.
Workplace shootings are a good example of how security measures such as badges and locks aren’t enough, said Mr. Densley, a professor of criminal justice at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota. The vast majority are people who have been fired, let go or are having some conflict at work. Most of them have access to buildings and know about lockdown drills, he said.
Instead, the study’s authors recommend programs that help when there are warning signs: crisis intervention teams, mental health services and suicide prevention.
In schools, the cost of active-shooter drills for kids outweigh the benefits. Would-be attackers are learning how to take advantage of drills, which create a fascination for some students, said Ms. Peterson.
“You want the adults in the building to be trained to know what to do,” she said. “But training the kids who are the potential perpetrators doesn’t make sense with our data.”
Since 1998, there have been more than a dozen shootings at kindergarten, elementary, middle and high schools that resulted in multiple deaths. These are some of the victims.
Nearly half the killers on their list shared their intention beforehand by telling others or writing about it on social media, the authors found. One-third were suicidal beforehand, and 25 percent showed an interest in previous mass killings. Two-thirds of the shooters had mental-health concerns.
While the majority of shooters bought their guns legally in cases that data could be found, underage school shooters were more likely to take guns from family members or friends. The 17-year-old attacker at Santa Fe High School in Texas used his father’s shotgun to kill 10 people in 2018.
More than three-quarters of the shooters used handguns, while one-quarter used semiautomatic rifles. For all homicides in the U.S., less than 3% of killers use rifles.
The authors received a federal grant from the National Institute of Justice, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, to do the research. They plan to share their data online.
Write to Zusha Elinson at zusha.elinson@wsj.com