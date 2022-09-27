An undisclosed company is looking to buy about 100 acres from the Colorado Springs Airport to house a new data center in the airport's Peak Innovation Park.
Greg Phillips, city director of aviation, explained the benefits of the center known as Project Edge to the Colorado Springs City Council on Monday. The center is expected to bring jobs and new demand for power while keeping momentum behind construction at the airport's 1,600 business park, he said.
"It helps us to continue to grow the Peak Innovation Park, he said.
The park has been rapidly growing in recent years, adding an Amazon distribution center, Aerospace Corp.'s Space Warfighting Center and a Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott among other businesses.
The property is expected to be sold to the company for fair market value and the name of the business may be released in November shortly before it closes on the land, Phillips said.
The site is north of the Milton Proby Parkway southwest of the terminal; the extension of utility infrastructure to it will allow the airport to more easily develop an additional 200 acres, Phillips said.
The project is contingent on a Federal Aviation Administration review, he said.
Data centers tend not to employ many people but it would be a new major customer for Colorado Springs Utilities, Phillips said. Data centers house large computer systems and servers that store massive amounts of data or operate large communications networks. They use large amounts of electricity and often include backup power generators and communications lines as well as raised floors to keep computer systems from overheating.
Colorado Springs is a key location for data centers, with Verizon, FedEx, Hewlett-Packard, Progressive, SAP and Walmart, among others, operating major facilities in the area.