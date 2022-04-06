FILE — U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman points to a photo showing Lawrence Ray during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in New York. Ray, an ex-convict known for his role in a scandal involving former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, was convicted Wednesday of charges that he exploited a group of students at Sarah Lawrence College using threats and violence to enrich himself with millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Jim Mustian, File)