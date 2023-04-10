MONUMENT • The Lewis Palmer School District now has a new director for its Board of Education representing District 1.

The School District 38 Board of Education had a special online meeting April 7 where it unanimously approved the appointment of Kris Norris as the new representative of District 1 to the board.

The board started the special meeting by reviewing the timeline of appointing a new District 1 director since the former District 1 director Chris Taylor resigned on Feb. 21

Taylor said he and his wife were looking to relocate to Salt Lake City and Taylor decided to resign from the board allowing it a timeline to find and appoint a replacement sooner than later.

“We all volunteer to do this and we shouldn’t take this nomination and appointment lightly,” Board treasurer Ron Schwartz said. “There are 6,500 kids and 800 staff that we are in charge of making sure they are safe and successful. So to that end, whatever decision we make here has an impact.”

Bill McDonald was also interviewed for the appointment. Board secretary Tiffiney Upchurch thanked the two candidates for stepping forward through the interview process. The remaining board members held in-person interviews of both candidates April 4 at the school district’s learning center in Monument.

“It seemed both candidates clearly care deeply about this community and putting students first,” Upchurch said. “Sometimes stepping forward into a role like this is like drinking from a firehose, so I applaud both of them for putting their names in the hat.”

After initial comments, Upchurch made the motion to appoint Norris to the Board of Education, to serve until the next biennial election in Nov. 2023. Director Matthew Clawson seconded. The motion passed 4-0. Board vice president Theresa Phillips then reached out to Norris during the meeting and offered the appointment, to which Norris accepted.

Norris will be sworn into office during the board’s April 17 regular meeting. After the new director is sworn in, the board will have a reorganization of roles at the startbof that meeting.

Norris is a Monument resident with a history of military service and has a child who is a student at Monument Academy. He has served in the U.S. Army and has spent the last 20 years in managerial positions at Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream, HondaJet, MTSI and others.

“Public services is a chance for me to make peoples’ lives better and their futures brighter,” Norris said. “I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of our educational institution. I want to be able to influence district budgets where voter taxpayer money is spent resulting in quality public education for current and future students.”

It is the new director’s desire to ensure the parents of the district have a voice in making decisions and have a way to provide feedback on the direction the district moves forward, he said. He has lived experiences which will help ensure relationships are built and feedback is taken seriously and into account, he said.

“My commitment to the board, superintendent, teachers and parents of District 38 is to be focused and intentional,” Norris said. “Everyone from the board to the staff must be focused and intentional with the goal always centered on the students.

“Focused, to me, means no matter what comes up, the board never loses sight of what is best for the kids, and intentional means pushing forward at the right pace and strategically thinking for long term success.”