NEW DELHI • A powerful cyclone plowed inland on Wednesday after crashing into the coasts of India and Bangladesh, where more than 2.6 million people fled to shelters in a frantic evacuation made more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, was packing sustained winds of up to 105 mph with maximum gusts of 118 mph.
Although the cyclone was expected to weaken as it moved toward Bangladesh, authorities warned of extensive damage to flimsy houses and storm surges pushing seawater 15 miles inland, flooding cities including Kolkata.
The cyclone washed away bridges connecting Indian islands to the mainland and left many areas without electricity or phone service, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters Wednesday evening. She said that while a clearer picture of the devastation would emerge by Thursday, there had been at least seven deaths.
“We are facing three crises: the coronavirus, the thousands of migrants who are returning home and now the cyclone,” said Banerjee, who is an opposition leader and one of the fiercest critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The southern districts of the state were worst affected, officials said, adding the crisis was far from over, with strong winds likely to continue until early Thursday. Heavy rainfall was forecast for many parts of the state in the coming week. As the cyclone hit the coast, coconut trees swayed wildly, electric poles lay scattered , rain pounded fishing villages and rivers surged.
Thousands of homes were damaged and river embankments were washed away.
“The next 24 hours are very crucial,” said M. Mohapatra, India’s meteorological chief.