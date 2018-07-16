Couponing while black?
Add it to the list.
On Friday, a Chicago woman tried to use a coupon at CVS when a store employee told her the slip was fake and another worker called the police. The incident stands as the latest known example of racial profiling in commercial spaces, captured in a viral cellphone video. After a CVS investigation, the employees are no longer with the company, which issued an apology.
Camilla Hudson, 53, said she wanted to use the coupon, which had been mailed to her by a product manufacturer, to replace a defective item.
Hudson hadn’t had any issues talking to one employee while in the self-checkout aisle. But then she was approached by another employee who said he’d never seen the coupon before and insisted it was fraudulent.
Hudson, who is black, said she didn’t take issue with the fact that the store wouldn’t accept the coupon, but that the second employee “talked to me like I was a rabid dog. ... From the very first words, he was contentious, and he was accusatory in his tone.”
Hudson took out her phone to start filming, and the second employee and walked away. That’s when the first employee told Hudson she would be better off leaving because he had called the police.
Hudson told him that she would to talk to the police.
Officers responded to an “assault in progress call,” according to a police spokesperson, but did not generate a police report.