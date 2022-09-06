Curry to publish children's book
Golden State Warriors megastar Stephen Curry, who broke the NBA’s all-time 3-point record last season is now aiming at a different target: children's books.
The father of three says his first project book, "I have a Superpower," was partly inspired by his own children's love of reading.
“You kind of have your kids in mind when you’re talking about a book, and then you realize that this is kind of a universal opportunity to reach the next generation,” explained the four-time NBA champion and reigning Finals MVP.
Harry steps out in style
Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he's now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well.
The former member of British pop boy band “One Direction” has shed his musician’s skin for the male lead role alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated dystopian thriller film “Don’t Worry Darling," directed by Olivia Wilde.
Styles arrived on the Venice carpet dripping in a navy blue Gucci suit with bold broad shoulders and a very peaked collar, Sarah Karmali, executive editor (digital) at Harper’s Bazaar, described to The Associated Press.
Laura Jordan, fashion & lifestyle features director at Grazia magazine, said Styles' partnership with his stylist Harry Lambert has created “absolute magic."