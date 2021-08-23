New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his reputation and lashed out at some of his fellow Democrats on Monday ahead of his departure from the governor's mansion in Albany.
The three-term governor, set to resign from office Tuesday, targeted New York Attorney General Letitia James specifically in his farewell address. James's report on the governor, published earlier this month, reported the allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women were substantiated with evidence.
"The attorney general's report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic, and it worked," said Cuomo, who insisted later that he is a "fighter" whose instinct would have him continue to fight the "unjust" circumstances of his resignation.
"There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me," Cuomo also said. "When government politicizes allegations, and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system, and that doesn't serve women, and it doesn't serve men or society."
James opened an investigation into Cuomo earlier this year to determine the validity of allegations that he harassed multiple women, including some accusations of inappropriate touching.
The attorney general released a report on the investigation's findings on Aug. 3, concluding Cuomo harassed nine current and former state employees, as well as a New York state trooper. The report also found Cuomo retaliated against former employees who complained about his conduct.
Cuomo denied the allegations before and after James's report was released.
“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo said on Aug. 3, the day the report was released. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am, and that’s just not who I’ve ever been."
During the inquiry, Cuomo aides repeatedly criticized James, who is reportedly considering a run for governor. Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi described the investigation as having a "transparent political motivation."
Following a flurry of high-profile Democrats calls for his resignation since the report's release — including from members of New York's congressional delegation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Joe Biden — Cuomo announced on Aug. 10 he would resign effective Aug. 24.
James declined to pursue criminal or civil charges against Cuomo but left open the possibility to local prosecutors. District attorneys in Albany and Westchester counties have since launched criminal investigations into Cuomo.
Cuomo went on Monday to advocate for his preferred COVID-19 policies and the repeal of the state and local tax deduction cap for federal income taxes, which especially affects high-tax states like New York. He further defended his progressive record.
"No governor in the nation has passed more progressive measures than I have," Cuomo said before turning his attention to some fellow Democrats.
"But I disagree with some people in my own party who call to defund the police," he said, calling it "dangerous."
Cuomo also took a swipe at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, with whom he has engaged in frequent public spats during their respective tenures.
"Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York City," Cuomo said, making a firm prediction about the Democratic mayoral nominee. "I think he will bring a new philosophy and competence to the position, which can give New York City residents hope for the future."
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to succeed Cuomo and will become the state's first female governor. Hochul has already said she plans to run for a full term next year.