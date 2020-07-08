Aaron Ewton, owner of Atlas Restaurant Group , is behind the opening of CO.A.T.I., a culinary incubator in a 13,000-square-foot space on South Tejon Street, and he’s looking for vendors.
In a news release he says, “Our goal is to provide operational support to enthusiasts and local chefs and remove the barriers that prevent them from breaking out on their own.”
Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House, which is under construction, shares space now in the building. Ewton is looking for vendors who will offer foods with international flare.
Concepts lined up now are Anju Korean Eats by Adres Velez, owner of Piglatin Cocina. Other potential tenants include Ephemera Dinners and Roll Up Food Truck. Visit CoatiUprise.com/Vendor-Application.