ASPEN • Culinary icons Martha Stewart and Ruth Reichl each made an appearance at this year’s Food & Wine Classic.
Stewart needs no introduction. Who doesn’t know “the queen of eat, drink and gardening for more than 30 years,” as the emcee called her? After receiving a standing ovation, she got down to business with her “Summer Entertaining with Martha” cooking demonstration.
“I’m doing some delicious recipes from my 95th book on grilling,” Stewart said. “I really don’t like smoky food. I told my culinary team the recipes have to be better than simple grilling — they have to be delicious. And I must say, we have done that in this book.”
The first recipe she prepared was a clambake, which included fresh lobster.
“The secret to the recipe is adding the ingredients that take the longest to cook first to the pot,” she said.
That means the potatoes. But first, she said, pour a bottle of pale ale into a 16-quart stew pot and add seaweed — this “keeps the potatoes off the bottom of the pan and keeps them from cooking to the pan. You can find it at most fishmongers’ stores.”
Stewart then added sliced chorizo, three lobsters, a pile of littleneck clams, corn on the cob, mussels and large shrimp.
“The smaller the lobster, the sweeter and more tender they are,” she said, holding up the crustaceans. “I like to get about 1- to 1 ½-pound lobsters. And I add one cup of vodka for the lobsters. Because if you’re going to be boiled alive, you’d want a drink too!”
Speaking of drinks, while the clambake simmered, Stewart made a few summer cocktails, starting with Aperol spritz.
“When I first was introduced to Aperol, I thought, ‘What a weird color,’” she said. “But when I tasted it, I liked the flavor better than Campari, which has a bitter flavor.”
She complained about a New York Times reporter who recently wrote a negative article about Aperol spritz. Stewart said she disagreed — “I think this is a great summer cocktail” — and made the point that cocktails are only as good as the ingredients you use.
“Use a good-quality Prosecco,” she said, “and frozen lemon wedges instead of ice for extra tanginess and complexity. Then garnish with a thick slice of fresh orange and a sprig of rosemary.”
Equally enthusiastic fans later queued up to see another food superstar’s presentation: “Bones, Apples, Garlic and Plums: A Q&A with Ruth Reichl.”
Reichl has been writing about food and restaurants since 1972, most notably as the food editor of Gourmet magazine for a decade. She sat down with Food & Wine magazine editor Hunter Lewis for a fascinating talk about the changing landscape of food journalism and writing. The basis of the chat was Reichl’s just published “Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir.”
During the interview, Reichl spoke about getting her job at Gourmet and her deep feeling about the magazine being shut down.
“When I came to Gourmet, I had a lot to learn about magazine work and overseeing a test kitchen,” she said. “Food is a huge topic. There is so much more to food than restaurant reviews and writing recipes. If you stop there, you’re doing readers a disservice.”
Reichl said she was shocked when the publisher pulled the plug on the publication.
“It took a year to get back to myself,” she said. “I felt so guilty that 65 people had lost their jobs. I was depressed. I thought I should have been able to do something to save the magazine.”
I especially enjoyed this presentation since I’d already listened to this audiobook twice. It offers a glimpse into the luxurious world of magazine publishing and shares her decade at the helm of Gourmet with warmth, candor and humor. Watching and hearing her read the passage about how the Gourmet test kitchen staff cooked for the 9/11 first responders and firefighters was very emotional. Her book includes the chili recipe that she and her staff prepared for them.
“It’s become a regular dish on my Thanksgiving table,” Reichl said. “I think it behooves us as human beings to find reasons to be grateful to be alive and reasons to be happy. And I think food is one of those things. Food and nature are two of the easiest ways to like your life.”
