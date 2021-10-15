Colorado State made a statement in its first game of the conference slate of the schedule with a lopsided victory against the defending Mountain West champion.
The Rams defense has proven to be a stifling unit. The offense is methodical on the run while being supplemented with a reliable tight end in the passing game. The one thing they were missing on offense was the big play.
They got that against San Jose State in the form of a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Todd Centeio to receiver Ty McCullouch. Prior to that play, the longest pass play this season went for 36 yards against South Dakota State.
“That’s a confidence builder right there for Ty,” Centeio said after last week’s game. “We all have talent in the receivers room. I think it’s just more so confidence.”
When the junior receiver catches the ball on Saturday at New Mexico, McCullouch will have recorded an offensive stat in more games this season (4) than his previous two years combined (3).
"Over the past couple of weeks, Ty has noticeably picked up his practice intensity, his demeanor, everything," Addazio said Monday at his weekly press conference. "He's been very vocal out there, and it's been fun to watch, and it's showing up on the field. It's more validation of what your practice work has to look like if you want to have great results on the field."
The big play element is important for the Rams to have a championship level offense. With an explosive passing offense to go with a strong rushing offense than can produce a 100-yard rusher no matter who carries the ball, CSU can be contenders in a division that has 5-1 Air Force and 4-1 Wyoming. Addazio is optimistic in running back David Bailey and receiver Dante Wright returning from injury to boost the offense.
They’ll play a New Mexico team that is in the midst of a four-game losing streak with little sign of snapping anytime soon. After starting the season 2-0 with home wins over Houston Baptist and New Mexico State, the Lobos (2-4) have been outscored 123-30.
The Lobo defense averages 5.3 tackles for loss per game, which ranks in the bottom of the conference. Rocky Long, who was previously the UNM head coach from 1998-2008 and later led San Diego State to three MWC titles from 2011-19, returned to Lobos to serve as defensive coordinator under current head coach Danny Gonzales. Gonzales played for Long in 1998 and was a longtime member of his staff from 1999-2017. The student has become the master.
"It's a 3-3-5, or a 4-2-5 defense, and they give a multiplicity of different looks and the most pressures I've ever seen by one team," Addazio said. "I don't know their details, but in that scheme, I'm sure they have to spend an awful lot of time in that scheme, and I'm guessing it's hard to get your fundamental work done, because there's just so much of it, volume.”
The Rams have a 10-game winning streak over the Lobos. The last time New Mexico defeated CSU was in 2009 on a last minute field goal. It was the Lobos’ only win that season while the Rams finished the season 0-8 in conference play.
The Rams are given an 80.1 percent chance of victory by ESPN's Football Power Index.