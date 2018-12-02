The fluffy snow that began falling across the Pikes Peak region Sunday night is expected to taper off before 7 a.m. Monday, but another round of snow is possible Monday evening, according to forecasters.
Colorado Springs police were on cold reporting status as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and Gazette news partner KKTV reported Sunday night that flurries and some slick spots would be possible Monday morning.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo were predicting up to an inch of snow accumulation overnight Sunday into Monday in Colorado Springs.
Another round of snow showers is possible in the Pikes Peak region Monday evening, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28 degrees on Monday.