Colorado Springs Christian School, who already had a pair of come-from-behind playoff wins this season, figured they might engineer a third with an onside kick to begin the second half at Mountain Lion Stadium Saturday.
The ball didn't travel the requisite 10 yards, and visiting Limon scored in two plays to make it 41-0 Badgers with a running clock. The score held, and the Lions' football season came to an end shortly thereafter.
There were no late-game heroics as fans were accustomed to, but the Lions' Pride maintained their pride, competing to the last whistle and sharing a few laughs on the sideline.
"It's just kind of who they are, they're just a fun group of kids and it's hard for me to get down on them and think anything negative," head coach Amos Velasquez said after the game. "I have to make sure I maintain for them because I'm trying to build men of character. ... At the end of the day these are kids. It's kids first then everything else so it's all about them. These guys are going to be lawyers and doctors. They are. They're going to be great and so I get a chance to be a part of their life."
Limon showed why it was the top seed in Class 1A Saturday, forcing a quick three-and-out of Colorado Springs Christian on the game's opening possession. Junior running back Lohgan Bottjer scored on the Badgers ensuing possession, tiptoeing on the sideline on a long outside run for a touchdown.
Limon never let up on the gas pedal and scored once more at the end of the quarter. It was 35-0 Badgers at the half.
"The difference today was 35-0 is hard to come back from against a really good team," Velasquez chuckled, explaining the difference between the comeback victories of the past two weeks and Saturday.
The road to the Class 1A semifinals was memorable for Colorado Springs Christian. Two weeks ago, the Lions entered as the 13th seed and knocked off 4-seeded Buena Vista by scoring in the final minute of regulation for a 21-18 win. They downed 5th-seeded Yuma last week, erasing a 21-12 halftime deficit to win 24-23.
The victory over Buena Vista prompted the Lions to claim the Bible verse Philippians 4:13 as a mantra.
"I can do all this through him who gives me strength," the verse reads.
Velasquez said he hopes to see Colorado Springs Christian ranked in the top five to begin next season. He also said the Lions' trip to the state semifinals should change the team's mentality that they aren't rebuilding, but reloading for another great season followed by a deep playoff run next year.
"I think it's going to make a lot of teams respect us going into next season," Velasquez said of the Lions' postseason run. "We didn't enter stats the year before; we were just down. Coming into this season we broke records. We managed over 5,000 yards of total offense. Jace (Velasquez) threw 2,100 yards broke the school record on that. It's a banner season."