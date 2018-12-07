Cryptocurrencies continued their epic slide with a fresh bout of losses Friday after the SEC dashed hopes that a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund would appear before the end of this year.
Bitcoin, the largest digital token, slumped as much as 10 percent, taking it down past $3,250 to the lowest level since September 2017, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg. Smaller rivals including Ether, Litecoin and XRP were hit even harder. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index sank as much as 12 percent.
“As we head toward the end of the year it feels as though the sell-off is still to be concluded,” said David Thomas, director and co-founder at GlobalBlock.
The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to decide by Feb. 27 whether to approve a proposed ETF from financial-technology company SolidX Partners Inc. and asset manager Van Eck Associates Corp., the agency said Dec. 6.