HOLLAND, MicH. • The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal were moving out of the Midwest and into Canada on Wednesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.
High winds brought down trees and left thousands without power in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska.
In rural Iroquois County, south of Chicago, a brief tornado was reported late Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. No injuries were reported.
A line of thunderstorms pushed through Ottawa County in western Michigan Wednesday morning.
The city of Holland along Lake Michigan activated storm warning sirens as winds reached speeds of 70 mph, according to the county’s emergency management office.
Power lines and trees were reported down in Holland and other cities.
Also in western Michigan, Hopkins Village President Terry Weik was taking down flower baskets from his porch Tuesday when the tree in front of his home started to fall toward him, WOOD-TV reported.
“The tree lifted up, it twisted, and it came at me so quick,” Weik said.
It punched through the home’s roof, but no one was hurt.
More than 160,000 utility customers across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula lost power.
Jackson, Mich.-based Consumers Energy said outages were affecting more than 137,000 customers. Detroit-based DTE Energy said roughly 27,000 had no electricity at mid-afternoon, most of them in Michigan’s Thumb region.
The weather service issued a gale warning through Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan because of the possibility of strong winds creating waves of 6 to 10 feet. Forecasters warned boaters, swimmers and paddlers to stay out of the water.