A rescue was underway Sunday morning in Cheyenne Cañon park on Colorado Springs' southwest side for a mountain biker who fell off a trail and slid down a slope, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Firefighters reached the biker, who apparently suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, said Capt. Mike Smaldino. The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m., he said.
"Nothing that's serious or a life-threatening injury from what they're saying," Smaldino said, quoting firefighters on scene.
According to a fire department tweet at 10:50 a.m., firefighters and members of El Paso County Search and Rescue were working in the area of Helen Hunt Falls and the collapsed tunnel No. 3. Crews were working to bring the biker up the hill and plan to take them to a hospital via Lifeline helicopter.
Check back with gazette.com for more information.