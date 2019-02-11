Crews have responded to a brush fire between Colorado Springs and Ellicott on Monday.
The fire is near Colorado 94 and Slocum Road, according to a 2 p.m. tweet from Cimarron Hills Fire Department.
An open burn restriction is in place Monday in Teller County due to high winds.
According to Teller County Sheriff's Department website, open burning of materials not contained and the use of any type of explosives are not allowed during the restriction.
Fire conditions are dangerously high throughout the Pikes Peak region this week due to dry weather and high wind speeds, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo warns in a hazardous weather outlook.
Wind gusts are currently hitting speeds near 30 mph at the Colorado Springs Airport as of noon Monday, the service's data shows.