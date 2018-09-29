Camille Anderson, 10, jumps off an embankment onto the sand while gathering litter at the Creek Week kick-off event at Fountain Nature Center in Fountain on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Anderson and her mother, Sara, spent the morning picking up trash from the area. The Anderson family come to the park to ride bikes, run and get outside together. According to Sara, her son learned how to ride his bike there and Camille attends camp at the nature center. "We were trying to think of something fun to do together," said Sara. "Since we use the a park a lot we thought it'd be nice to help them clean it up." (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)