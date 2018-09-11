Just one year ago, consumers woke up and discovered that hackers had one heck of a field day with their Social Security numbers and other information in a massive data breach at Equifax.
Equifax’s screw-up would forever leave millions just that much more vulnerable to ID theft. Face it, it’s not like you can change the locks on the side door. Once hacked, your Social Security number is out there indefinitely.
Beginning Sept. 21, though, a new federal law will help consumers stop intruders in their tracks. The three big credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — will be required to offer you a credit freeze, free of charge. Such a freeze will restrict access to your credit file and help stop crooks from opening credit cards in your name.
Also starting Sept. 21, parents across the country will be able to get a free credit freeze for children under age 16, too. A child’s credit file would be frozen until the child is old enough to use credit.
To be sure, the new law is but a minuscule response to the widespread outrage expressed by consumers just a year ago. Even so, it is a key step for regaining some control over our data.
Yet there’s a not-so-small challenge ahead: Many people may have absolutely no idea what a credit freeze actually is and how it works, according to new research conducted by a team at the University of Michigan School of Information in Ann Arbor.
Amazingly, some consumers wrongly think that a credit freeze stops them from using their own credit cards.
What exactly is a credit freeze?
Yixin Zou, a University of Michigan doctoral student, said she was astonished to hear consumers disclose that they somehow associated a freeze with stopping the use of their own credit cards or limiting their own access to their existing credit cards.
Perhaps some consumers associated a freeze with times that credit card issuers send out new cards and stop us from using old ones because the numbers of the old ones have been breached.
Perhaps others remember tips that once suggested putting your credit card in the freezer in a baggie to control spending.
Who knows?
Instead, a credit freeze stops many but not all businesses and others from reviewing your credit file.
The consumer who signs up for a voluntary credit freeze is given a PIN to use when you want to unfreeze that credit file in order to apply for new credit.
Under the new law, if a consumer asks for a freeze online or by phone, the credit reporting agency has to put the freeze in place no later than the next business day, according to a Federal Trade Commission blog.
If the consumer wants to lift the freeze — for example, to finance a new phone or fridge — that has to happen within an hour.
Many times, people only fully understand a credit freeze once they’re actual victims of ID theft and told that a credit freeze is essential.
What is a fraud alert?
Some consumers had a hard time understanding the term “fraud alert,” as well. Some thought the alerts were when a bank or credit union would text you when fraudulent activity was detected on your account.
Instead, placing a fraud alert on your credit file actually means that you’re adding a red flag, if you will, to your credit report to alert a lender to carefully verify your identity before making a loan.
Under the new law, a fraud alert will last one year, instead of 90 days. If a victim of identity theft, you’d still be able to extend a fraud alert for seven years.
We’re not talking about buying some service or signing up for some credit lock product that might have certain strings and conditions, as well as a fee. This is a free freeze.
But all that jargon — freezes, locks, alerts — can truly confuse consumers who are already overwhelmed in their financial lives.
Everyone has something to lose
Many times, particularly lower-income consumers wrongly believe that they have little reason to worry and don’t really need to protect their data after a breach, according to the Michigan researchers. Those consumers thought that scammers would target people who were more affluent.
But research has shown that people of low socioeconomic status are disproportionately affected by identity theft.
The Michigan research found that most consumers took little to no action to protect themselves despite the risk of identity theft. Some consumers underestimated the likelihood of becoming a victim.
Some consumers reported that they were likely to delay taking the time to handle any security-related tasks until they’re actually harmed — even though recovering from ID theft can be far more time-consuming than prevention, researchers said.
Putting a credit freeze won’t stop all fraud, of course, including someone who tries to file a fraudulent tax return to collect refund cash.
Even if not affected by a data breach, people should consider placing a credit freeze with each of the three credit bureaus after Sept. 21, as it substantially limits potential abuse of one’s credit report, researchers said.
The new law — called the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act — also provides that if you have guardianship, power of attorney, or conservatorship over an adult, you can get a free credit freeze for that person after providing proof of authority.
When is a credit freeze a bad idea?
Like many tools, this strategy isn’t for everyone. If you’re about to apply for a mortgage, a car loan or a student loan, don’t take out a credit freeze before you get the loan.
If you do, you’re going to have to unfreeze that credit report before you can get approved for a loan. You’ll need to consider the hassle factor.
And some entities, such as insurers and employers, are exempted under the new federal law and would still have access to your credit report even under a free credit freeze. The FTC notes that your report could still be released to your existing creditors or to debt collectors acting on their behalf, as well. And government agencies may have access in response to a court or administrative order, a subpoena, or a search warrant.