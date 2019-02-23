PUEBLO - Cutting down the nets after another Tri Peaks district championship left The Vanguard School senior Seth Fuqua and his Coursers teammates thinking about one more climb up the ladder.
The Coursers (20-2) downed Colorado Springs Christian School (18-5), 77-70 on Saturday at Pueblo Central High School for the program’s second straight league title.
“It’s such a great accomplishment for our guys,” Fuqua said after scoring 20 points Saturday. “We’ve been working so hard, and this is just another step to where we want to get to.”
Now, they’re looking for a run through the state bracket after falling in the second round a year ago.
“We definitely know we have the talent and ability to beat everyone. It’s just how hard we work,” junior Nique Clifford said. “As long as we play together, work hard, and just believe in ourselves all the time, I think we can pull it all off.”
Clifford led the Coursers with 23 points in another battle with rival CSCS.
The Lions jumped to a 9-3 lead before Vanguard responded to tie it at 15 after one quarter.
“We knew we were just going to have to battle through that first quarter (with) their adrenaline and their energy,” Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said.
After surviving the first eight minutes, Clifford gave the Coursers plenty of life, scoring 14 of the team’s 24-point second quarter.
“He’s a killer, man,” Fuqua said. “I’ve got nothing but praise for him.”
The junior helped the top-seeded Coursers to a 39-31 halftime lead.
“I was trying to take over and help my team get this W,” Clifford said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”
While Clifford and Fuqua combined for more than half the team’s points, junior Joe Padilla added 17, while Carter Milroy and Logan Arrasmith added seven and six, respectively.
The Lions matched the Coursers’ top two behind 23 points from Kolby Walker and 20 from Caleb Stockton. Both hit four 3-pointers, helping the Lions keep it close throughout the second half.
“They shot the ball, and they came to play,” Wetters said. “They had a great game plan, but it does speak about our kids’ maturity that whatever the score was, we were trying to battle and fight.”
Wetters credited his assistants, Brent Fuqua and Nathan Moffitt, with the ability to keep his team focused and prepared throughout the season. The complete effort helped Vanguard go unbeaten against Colorado competition and earn a home game to start the playoffs.
Five more wins still stand between Vanguard and another trip up the ladder.
“That’s what we’ve been training our whole high school careers for,” Seth Fuqua said. “This is what we want. This is our moment, and we’re going to do everything we can to get that state championship.”