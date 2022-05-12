Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, speaks to the media after leaving a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus at the Capitollast month in Richmond, Va. Fairfax County officials have rebuffed a request from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish a security perimeter around the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices living in the county who have faced protests outside their homes. Youngkin, a Republican, made the request Wednesday in a letter to the county board of supervisors.