OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) Country musician Jake Flint, who was considered "an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music," died Saturday, hours after his wedding. He was 37.
The "Cowtown" and "Long Road Back Home" singer-songwriter died in his sleep, according to his longtime publicist Clif Doyal, who confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
"He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome," Doyal told the Oklahoman.
"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," Brenda Flint wrote Monday on Facebook. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."
She also shared candid footage of them taking their wedding portraits, with Flint dancing for the cameras.
The Oklahoman reported that Flint and his wife Brenda wed in the rain on Saturday at a remote homestead between Claremore and Owasso in Oklahoma. Guests told the newspaper that footage from the wedding showed him serenading his new bride with an acoustic guitar.
Flint's manager Brenda Cline, who announced the death Sunday on Facebook, shared a photo of her and Flint when they first signed their artist management contract and added that "you can't comment on what you can't process."